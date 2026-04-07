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Frank Nazar News: Two points in loss Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 11:23am

Nazar recorded a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Nazar has been one of the few players not named Connor Bedard to show some kind of scoring consistency for the Blackhawks throughout the season. The 22-year-old Nazar ended a three-game goalless skid with a power-play tally in the third period, but Chicago couldn't complete the comeback. With four games left in the season, he has already established new career-high marks across the board. Nazar has 15 goals and 26 assists across 62 regular-season appearances.

Frank Nazar
Chicago Blackhawks
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