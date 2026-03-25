Frank Nazar headshot

Frank Nazar News: Two points including GWG

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Nazar scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over the Islanders.

After helping to set up rookie Nick Lardis for Chicago's first goal midway through the first period, Nazar gave his team a 4-1 lead early in the second as Lardis returned the favor. Nazar has five multi-point performances in the last 10 games, racking up five goals and 11 points over that stretch as the 22-year-old center takes another step forward in his development.

Frank Nazar
Chicago Blackhawks
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