Frank Vatrano Injury: Remains sidelined

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 4:48pm

Vatrano (shoulder) will not be in the lineup for Sunday's home game against the Flames, according to Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune.

Vatrano will miss his 21st consecutive game Sunday and remains on injured reserve. The Massachusetts native practiced Saturday, so he's seemingly nearing a return to game action. The Ducks' next game is at home against the Avalanche on Tuesday.

