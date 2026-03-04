Frank Vatrano headshot

Frank Vatrano News: Activated by Anaheim

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 1:09pm

Vatrano (shoulder) was activated off injured reserve by the Ducks on Wednesday, per the NHL media site.

Vatrano has been sidelined due to a shoulder injury since late December, but he resumed practicing recently and will presumably be available to return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Islanders. Over 38 appearances prior to his injury this year, he recorded three goals, three assists, 67 hits, 36 PIM and 24 blocked shots while averaging 12:21 of ice time.

Frank Vatrano
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frank Vatrano See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frank Vatrano See More
NHL Barometer: Zibanejad Padding Stats
NHL
NHL Barometer: Zibanejad Padding Stats
Author Image
Jan Levine
57 days ago
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
156 days ago
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Sunday, March 30
NHL
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Sunday, March 30
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
338 days ago
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, March 5
NHL
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, March 5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
363 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 1
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 1
Author Image
Chris Morgan
March 1, 2025