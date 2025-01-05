Frank Vatrano News: Agrees to three-year extension

Vatrano signed a three-year, $18 million contract extension with Anaheim on Sunday.

Vatrano, who was slated to become an unrestricted free agent following the season, will re-up with the Ducks for another three years. According to Pierre LeBrun of TSN, the extension will carry a $3M cap hit annually with $9M deferred over 10 years. The 30-year-old Vatrano has nine goals and 11 assists through 37 games this season after posting 37 goals and 60 points, both career highs, in 2023-24.