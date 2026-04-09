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Frank Vatrano News: Bends twine in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Vatrano scored a goal and added three hits in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Sharks.

Vatrano added an insurance tally with 2:28 left in the third period. The 32-year-old has been scratched for six of the Ducks' previous 10 games, including Tuesday, when the team opted to dress eight defensemen. That's not a ringing endorsement of where Vatrano's game is at -- his goal Thursday ended a nine-game drought. He's produced just nine points, 78 shots on net, 83 hits, 40 PIM, 28 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating over 49 appearances and may be just a part-time player moving forward.

Frank Vatrano
Anaheim Ducks
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