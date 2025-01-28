Frank Vatrano News: Contributes pair of points in win

Vatrano scored an empty-net goal on five shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Kraken.

Vatrano helped out on Troy Terry's opening goal before closing the scoring himself. The 30-year-old Vatrano has scored in three of the last four contests while adding 13 shots on net in that span. The winger is up to 14 goals, 28 points, 160 shots, 117 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 49 appearances this season.