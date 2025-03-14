Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Frank Vatrano headshot

Frank Vatrano News: Creates helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Vatrano notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Predators.

Vatrano picked off a pass and fed Troy Terry for the opening goal late in the second period. With two goals and six helpers over eight games in March, Vatrano has been a reliable scorer this month. For the season, the power winger is up to 20 goals, 21 helpers, 203 shots on net, 138 hits, 54 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating across 65 appearances in a top-six role.

Frank Vatrano
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now