Frank Vatrano News: Creates helper in win

Vatrano notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Predators.

Vatrano picked off a pass and fed Troy Terry for the opening goal late in the second period. With two goals and six helpers over eight games in March, Vatrano has been a reliable scorer this month. For the season, the power winger is up to 20 goals, 21 helpers, 203 shots on net, 138 hits, 54 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating across 65 appearances in a top-six role.