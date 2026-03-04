Frank Vatrano News: Deposits empty-netter in return
Vatrano scored an empty-net goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Islanders.
Vatrano returned from a 22-game absence due to a shoulder injury and was able to get right back on the scoresheet. Prior to the injury, he had gone nine contests without a goal, adding 14 shots on net and two assists in that span. Vatrano has had a down year with just seven points, 70 shots, 67 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 39 appearances. It's possible he will tone down his physical play to protect the shoulder as well, which reduces his fantasy potential overall.
