Frank Vatrano headshot

Frank Vatrano News: Deposits empty-netter in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Vatrano scored an empty-net goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Islanders.

Vatrano returned from a 22-game absence due to a shoulder injury and was able to get right back on the scoresheet. Prior to the injury, he had gone nine contests without a goal, adding 14 shots on net and two assists in that span. Vatrano has had a down year with just seven points, 70 shots, 67 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 39 appearances. It's possible he will tone down his physical play to protect the shoulder as well, which reduces his fantasy potential overall.

Frank Vatrano
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frank Vatrano
