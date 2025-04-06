Frank Vatrano News: Ends dry spell with assist

Vatrano registered an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.

Vatrano was fairly consistent from mid-January to mid-March, but the offense dried up. His helper Saturday ended a nine-game drought in which the winger has 21 shots on net, 20 PIM, 16 hits and a minus-6 rating. Vatrano is now at 42 points, 227 shots on net, 155 hits, 63 blocked shots, 66 PIM and a minus-9 rating across 75 appearances, though he remains firmly in Anaheim's top six.