Frank Vatrano News: Extends goal streak Sunday

Vatrano scored one goal on two shots in Sundays' 3-2 win over Montreal.

Just 40 seconds after Mason McTavish got the Ducks on the board in the second period of Sunday's game, Vatrano took a Ryan Strome pass and knocked the puck past Sam Montembeault to tie things up at two goals apiece. Vatrano extended his goal streak to three games in the process and has scored a goal in five of his last six games. He'll look to continue his streak against the Stars on Tuesday.