Frank Vatrano News: Fuels late comeback effort

Vatrano scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

Vatrano scored at 16:58 of the third period and helped out on an Alex Killorn goal in the final minute to again bring the Ducks within one. It wasn't quite enough, but it was another good game for Vatrano, who has two goals and four assists over his last five outings. The power forward is up to 19 goals, 19 assists, 193 shots on net, 135 hits, 46 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 61 appearances this season.