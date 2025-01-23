Frank Vatrano News: Goals in consecutive games

Vatrano scored a goal on two shots, added four PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Vatrano has scored in back-to-back games and has four goals and three assists over 12 outings in January. The 30-year-old power winger put up an insurance tally in the third period of this win. For the season, he has 13 goals, 13 helpers, 152 shots on net, 116 hits, 38 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 47 appearances.