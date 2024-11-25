Frank Vatrano News: Lights lamp Monday

Vatrano scored a goal on five shots and added five hits in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Vatrano ended a three-game slump with his go-ahead goal in the second period, though the Ducks couldn't keep the lead. He's also logged at least four hits in four straight contests, providing high-level physicality in his usual top-six role. The veteran winger is at three goals, eight points, 61 shots on net, 51 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 19 appearances this season.