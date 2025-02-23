Frank Vatrano News: Nets goal Saturday

Vatrano lit the lamp and took two shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against the Bruins.

Vatrano's tally arrived late in the first period to give the Ducks a 2-0 lead. The 30-year-old winger is up to 17 goals, 31 points, 174 shots on net and 124 hits across 54 contests this season. After cracking the 60-point mark for the first time in his career last season, Vatrano's offensive production has slowed over the course of this year. However, he has six goals over his last nine games and has been more potent since the calendar changed to 2025. Anaheim has struggled as a unit offensively this season, but Vatrano has time to turn his season around.