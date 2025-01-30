Frank Vatrano News: Nets shortie in loss

Vatrano scored a shorthanded goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Flames.

Vatrano's goal opened the scoring midway through the first period. The winger has four goals and an assist over his last five appearances, but this was his first shorthanded point of the campaign. The 30-year-old winger is up to 15 goals, 29 points, 163 shots on net, 117 hits, 39 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 50 appearances. He's unlikely to approach his 60-point 2023-24, but Vatrano remains a solid depth forward in fantasy while seeing top-six minutes.