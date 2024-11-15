Frank Vatrano News: Offers assist Friday

Vatrano logged an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 6-4 win over the Red Wings.

Vatrano set up Ryan Strome's empty-netter to seal the win. This was Vatrano's third straight game with a point (one goal, two assists). The winger may be getting back in a groove on offense while playing on the second line. He's picked up two goals, five assists, 49 shots on net, 31 hits and 14 blocked shots over 15 outings this season.