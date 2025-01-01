Fantasy Hockey
Frank Vatrano News: Pair of helpers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Vatrano notched two assists, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Devils.

Vatrano ended his five-game point drought with the pair of helpers. He assisted on goals by linemates Troy Terry and Ryan Strome, with the latter's goal being the game-winner. The 30-year-old Vatrano accumulated 10 points over 14 outings in December, accounting for over half of his 19 points through 35 appearances this season. He's added 122 shots on net, 95 hits, 26 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a minus-2 rating while seeing steady top-line usage.

