Frank Vatrano News: Racks up three points in win

Vatrano scored twice on three shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Senators.

Vatrano's first tally came on the power play. The power winger earned his second multi-point effort of the season in this contest, and he has picked up five points over his last four games. Overall, the 30-year-old is up to six goals, six helpers, 73 shots on net, 62 hits, 20 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-3 rating across 22 appearances.