Frank Vatrano News: Slings helper in win

Vatrano logged an assist, three shots on goal, four hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Vatrano snapped a four-game slump with his helper on an Isac Lundestrom empty-netter. As expected, Vatrano has endured significant regression to begin 2024-25, though the Ducks as a team are not generating much offense. The winger is at five points, 40 shots on net, 27 hits, 12 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 13 appearances. Despite being well behind his 60-point pace from last season, Vatrano should continue to see steady middle-six minutes.