Frank Vatrano News: Tallies on power play

Vatrano scored a power-play goal on five shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Vatrano got the Ducks on the board in the first period. He has produced three goals and two assists over six outings in December, though his production has been bolstered by a three-point game to start the month. Overall, the power forward is finding a bit more consistency after a slow start to the campaign. He's at seven goals, 14 points (four on the power play), 93 shots on net, 78 hits, 24 blocked shots and 20 PIM through 27 contests.