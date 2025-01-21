Frank Vatrano News: Tallies on power play

Vatrano scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

Vatrano ended a seven-game goal drought -- in which he had just one assist -- when he opened the scoring 4:57 into Tuesday's contest. The 30-year-old has had some bursts of offense, but few have lasted much more than a week or two. He's now at 12 goals, 13 assists, 150 shots on net, 115 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 46 appearances, and five of his 25 points have come on the power play.