Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Frank Vatrano headshot

Frank Vatrano News: Tallies on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Vatrano scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

Vatrano ended a seven-game goal drought -- in which he had just one assist -- when he opened the scoring 4:57 into Tuesday's contest. The 30-year-old has had some bursts of offense, but few have lasted much more than a week or two. He's now at 12 goals, 13 assists, 150 shots on net, 115 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 46 appearances, and five of his 25 points have come on the power play.

Frank Vatrano
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now