Frank Vatrano News: Two helpers in Saturday's loss

Vatrano notched two assists, four shots on goal and four PIM in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Vatrano had a hand in second-period tallies by Leo Carlsson and Jackson LaCombe. With two goals and three assists over his last five games, Vatrano is tapping into some of the steady scoring he displayed throughout 2023-24. The 30-year-old winger has had less success this season with 35 points, 186 shots on net, 133 hits, 42 PIM and a minus-1 rating across 58 appearances. Still, well-rounded production is useful in a lot of fantasy formats, so Vatrano is a decent option as a depth winger while seeing top-six minutes with the Ducks.