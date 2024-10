Vatrano scored his first goal of the season and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

It's the first multi-point performance of the season for the 30-year-old winger. Vatrano is coming off a career-best campaign in 2023-24, recording 37 goals and 60 points over 82 games, and he's starting to find that form again with four points in his last six contests.