Fraser Minten News: Breaks up shutout bid
Minten scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.
Minten snapped a nine-game slump with the tally, which got the Bruins on the board in the third period. The 21-year-old has had a decent amount of success as the third-line center this season, but there are still some ups and downs with his offense. He's up to 15 goals, 30 points, 88 shots on net, 116 hits, 42 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating across 65 outings.
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