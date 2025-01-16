Fantasy Hockey
Fraser Minten headshot

Fraser Minten News: Called up from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Minten was recalled from AHL Toronto on Thursday.

The Maple Leafs placed John Tavares (lower body) on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Minten had two goals and two assists over 11 games in an earlier stint with Toronto. He had five goals and 10 points across 16 AHL appearances before his recall. Look for Minten to have a middle-six role when the Leafs host New Jersey on Thursday.

