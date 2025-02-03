Fraser Minten News: Headed back to minors

Minten was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Monday.

Minten will trade places with Dakota Mermis, who was called up from the Marlies in a corresponding move. The decision to swap a forward for a defenseman is likely the result of Oliver Ekman-Larsson sustaining a lower-body injury in Saturday's matchup with Edmonton. For his part, Minten has played in 15 NHL games this year in which he notched two goals, two assists and 36 hits while averaging 12:14 of ice time.