Fraser Minten News: Puts away goal in win
Minten scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Jets.
Minten has two goals over his last five games. While he's not generating a lot of offense, he has been on a line with David Pastrnak lately, which gives Minten some potential. For the season, the 21-year-old Minten is at 16 goals, 31 points, 97 shots on net, 124 hits, 45 blocked shots and a plus-22 rating over 69 appearances.
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