Fraser Minten headshot

Fraser Minten News: Puts away goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Minten scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Jets.

Minten has two goals over his last five games. While he's not generating a lot of offense, he has been on a line with David Pastrnak lately, which gives Minten some potential. For the season, the 21-year-old Minten is at 16 goals, 31 points, 97 shots on net, 124 hits, 45 blocked shots and a plus-22 rating over 69 appearances.

Fraser Minten
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fraser Minten See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fraser Minten See More
Category Targets: Additions for the Home Stretch
NHL
Category Targets: Additions for the Home Stretch
Author Image
Corey Abbott
4 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
7 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
14 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
21 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
26 days ago