Fraser Minten headshot

Fraser Minten News: Scores first goal with Bruins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Minten netted a goal, put two shots on net and dished out two hits in Tuesday's 7-2 win over New Jersey.

Minten's goal was the second of three goals the Bruins scored in the third period. The 20-year-old's goal was his first with Boston since receiving the call-up on April 5 from AHL Providence. Tuesday's tally brought Minten's point total to five, where he has three goals and two assists in 18 games this season between the Maple Leafs and Bruins. His offensive impact in limited ice time at the NHL level this season is a strong sign of things to come for the second-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Minten has claimed a role centering Boston's third line down the stretch this season and has a true chance to maintain this spot full-time next season. Keep an eye on Minten ahead of the 2025-26 season.

