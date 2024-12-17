Fantasy Hockey
Fraser Minten headshot

Fraser Minten News: Sent down to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Minten was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Tuesday.

Minten's demotion is a good indication that David Kampf (lower body) will be available against the Stars on Wednesday -- though he is officially still on long-term IR. For this part, the 20-year-old Minten has appeared in 11 NHL games this year in which he generated two goals, two assists and 31 hits while averaging 12:47 of ice time. Should the need arise, Minten figures to remain atop the list of potential call-ups for the rest of the year.

Fraser Minten
Toronto Maple Leafs
