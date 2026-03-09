Frederic Brunet News: Inks two-year extension

Brunet signed a two-year, $1.75 million contract extension with Boston on Monday.

It's a two-way contract for the 2026-27 season before becoming a one-way agreement for the 2027-28 season. Brunet has produced 11 goals and 28 points in 55 appearances for AHL Providence this campaign. He made his NHL debut with Boston in 2024-25, posting five blocked shots in 14:23 of ice time against New Jersey on April 15, 2025.