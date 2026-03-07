Frederick Gaudreau Injury: Game-time call Saturday
Gaudreau will be a game-time decision for Saturday's match against Ottawa due to an illness, per Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network.
Gaudreau has four goals and 18 points in 48 outings in 2025-26. If he ends up being unavailable Saturday, then Ryan Winterton is likely to dress as a member of the fourth line.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frederick Gaudreau See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Tokens of Appreciation75 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Eichel Starring in Vegas139 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights159 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights166 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet325 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frederick Gaudreau See More