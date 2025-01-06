Frederick Gaudreau Injury: Leaves practice early

Gaudreau left Monday's practice early due to an illness, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Gaudreau still has time to recover before Tuesday's matchup against St. Louis. He has registered seven goals, 16 points and 60 shots on net across 40 appearances this season. If Gaudreau and Mats Zuccarello (illness) can't play versus the Blues, Minnesota will need some reinforcements from the AHL.