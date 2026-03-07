Frederick Gaudreau Injury: Set to miss Saturday's game
Gaudreau (illness) isn't expected to play Saturday versus Ottawa.
Gaudreau has four goals and 18 points in 48 appearances this season. Ryan Winterton will probably draw into the lineup as a result of Gaudreau's absence. The 32-year-old Gaudreau might be able to return Tuesday versus Nashville.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frederick Gaudreau See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Tokens of Appreciation75 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Eichel Starring in Vegas139 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights159 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights166 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet325 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frederick Gaudreau See More