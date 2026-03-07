Frederick Gaudreau headshot

Frederick Gaudreau Injury: Set to miss Saturday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Gaudreau (illness) isn't expected to play Saturday versus Ottawa.

Gaudreau has four goals and 18 points in 48 appearances this season. Ryan Winterton will probably draw into the lineup as a result of Gaudreau's absence. The 32-year-old Gaudreau might be able to return Tuesday versus Nashville.

Frederick Gaudreau
Seattle Kraken
