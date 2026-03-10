Frederick Gaudreau News: Back in action Tuesday
Gaudreau (illness) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's clash with Nashville, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports.
Gaudreau returns after missing just one game due to illness, slotting into a second-line role for the Kraken. The winger is currently mired in a 21-game goal drought during which he recorded a meager 15 shots. If he is going to get back on the scoresheet, Gaudreau will need to start shooting the puck more.
