Frederick Gaudreau News: Extends point streak in win

Gaudreau scored a goal on three shots and logged an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over Montreal.

Gaudreau set up Liam Ohgren's tally for the game's first goal then finished matters with an empty-netter. It was the third multi-point effort of the season for Gaudreau, who has points in four consecutive outings. The third-line forward is up to 10 goals and 13 assists through 52 appearances.