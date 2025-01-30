Fantasy Hockey
Frederick Gaudreau headshot

Frederick Gaudreau News: Extends point streak in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Gaudreau scored a goal on three shots and logged an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over Montreal.

Gaudreau set up Liam Ohgren's tally for the game's first goal then finished matters with an empty-netter. It was the third multi-point effort of the season for Gaudreau, who has points in four consecutive outings. The third-line forward is up to 10 goals and 13 assists through 52 appearances.

Frederick Gaudreau
Minnesota Wild
