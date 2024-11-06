Frederick Gaudreau News: Extends streak with helper

Gaudreau provided an assist and won 11 of 16 faceoffs in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

Gaudreau's point streak is up to four games (two goals, four assists), accounting for all of his offense this season. The 31-year-old center is also seeing regular time on the second power-play unit in addition to his third-line role at even strength. Gaudreau probably won't be able to sustain his hot streak in the long run, but he's worth a look as a streaming option in fantasy for the rest of the week as the Wild have easy matchups versus the Sharks, Ducks and Blackhawks on tap.