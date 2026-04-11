Frederick Gaudreau News: Finds twine Saturday
Gaudreau scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.
Gaudreau has moved around the lineup a bit lately but often sees something equivalent to middle-six usage regardless of where he lines up. This tally snapped a seven-game point drought for the veteran center. He's up to six goals, 68 shots on net, 52 blocked shots, 31 hits and a plus-1 rating over 65 outings in his first year with the Kraken. That's on the lower end of his production from recent years, though the team around him has often struggled to generate offense.
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