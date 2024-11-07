Frederick Gaudreau News: Keeps rolling with helper
Gaudreau notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Gaudreau had one assist wiped off the board after an offside review went against the Wild. He still kept his career-best point streak alive at five games when he set up a Jonas Brodin tally in the third period. Gaudreau has two goals, five assists, 19 shots on net, eight hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 13 contests this season. All seven of his points have come during the streak as he continues to make an impact from the third line.
