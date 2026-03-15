Frederick Gaudreau News: Nabs helper in win
Gaudreau notched an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.
This was Gaudreau's first point in four games since he returned from missing a contest due to an illness. The 32-year-old has been playing on the fourth line recently, allowing Shane Wright to get work as the third-line center. Gaudreau is up to 19 points, 51 shots on net, 42 blocked shots, 24 hits and a plus-4 rating over 52 appearances in a defense-first role in the Kraken's bottom six.
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