Frederick Gaudreau News: Nets game-winning goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Gaudreau scored the lone goal of Sunday's 1-0 win over the Bruins.

Gaudreau lit the lamp for game-winning tally by redirecting a shot from Marcus Johansson. The 31-year-old Gaudreau is up to 13 goals, 27 points and 84 shots on net in 61 appearances this season. With injuries to Kirill Kaprizov (lower-body) and Joel Eriksson Ek (lower-body), Gaudreau has jumped up to Minnesota's second power-play unit. The third-line center has scored three goals in his past six games. With less forwards available and his momentum offensively, Gaudreau has some value in deeper leagues for the time being.

