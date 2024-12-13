Frederick Gaudreau News: Nets power-play goal in loss

Gaudreau scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Oilers.

Gaudreau found the back of the net on the power play for the first time this season, but that was all the offense the Wild could muster in this contest. The goal also snapped a three-game pointless streak for Gaudreau, who's up to six goals and 15 total points across 29 appearances in 2024-25.