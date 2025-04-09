Frederick Gaudreau News: Offers helper in overtime win
Gaudreau provided an assist, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 8-7 overtime win over the Sharks.
Gaudreau and the Wild's new-look third line factored on the team's first goal, as the center set up Marcus Johansson to tie the game at 1-1 in the first period. Over the last six games, Gaudreau has been limited to two assists. He's produced 36 points, 107 shots on net, 61 blocked shots, 41 hits and a minus-2 rating over 79 contests this season, but his role is likely to be reduced now that the team is healthy at forward.
