Frederick Gaudreau News: Offers helper in overtime win

Gaudreau provided an assist, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 8-7 overtime win over the Sharks.

Gaudreau and the Wild's new-look third line factored on the team's first goal, as the center set up Marcus Johansson to tie the game at 1-1 in the first period. Over the last six games, Gaudreau has been limited to two assists. He's produced 36 points, 107 shots on net, 61 blocked shots, 41 hits and a minus-2 rating over 79 contests this season, but his role is likely to be reduced now that the team is healthy at forward.