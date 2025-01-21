Frederick Gaudreau News: Posts assist Monday

Gaudreau recorded an assist and went plus-3 in Monday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Gaudreau helped out on a Jake Middleton tally in the first period. The Wild's third line contributed on all three goals, a rarity for a team that tends to lean heavily on its top players with few depth-scoring contributions. This helper ended a four-game slump for Gaudreau, who now has 18 points, 62 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, 25 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 47 appearances.