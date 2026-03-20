Frederick Gaudreau News: Pots goal vs. Nashville
Gaudreau scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Predators.
Gaudreau scored the Kraken's lone goal in this loss, but he's not known for being much of a scoring force. This was just his fifth goal of the campaign, and it was also the first time he found the back of the net since Jan. 5 in a win over the Flames. Considering his fourth-line role and 9.3 percent shooting across his 54 appearances in 2025-26, Gaudreau is not expected to be much of a scoring force in the final weeks of the regular season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frederick Gaudreau See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Tokens of Appreciation88 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Eichel Starring in Vegas152 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights172 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights179 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet338 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frederick Gaudreau See More