Frederick Gaudreau headshot

Frederick Gaudreau News: Pots goal vs. Nashville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Gaudreau scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Predators.

Gaudreau scored the Kraken's lone goal in this loss, but he's not known for being much of a scoring force. This was just his fifth goal of the campaign, and it was also the first time he found the back of the net since Jan. 5 in a win over the Flames. Considering his fourth-line role and 9.3 percent shooting across his 54 appearances in 2025-26, Gaudreau is not expected to be much of a scoring force in the final weeks of the regular season.

Frederick Gaudreau
Seattle Kraken
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