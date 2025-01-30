Frederick Gaudreau News: Provides assist Wednesday

Gaudreau logged an assist in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Gaudreau has two goals and two assists over his last five appearances. The 31-year-old center has had a couple of good stretches this season, so he may be worth considering as a short-term addition to fill out a fantasy roster's depth. He's produced 21 points, 68 shots on net, 31 blocked shots, 28 hits and a minus-1 rating over 51 outings in 2024-25.