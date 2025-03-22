Frederick Gaudreau News: Puts away empty-netter

Gaudreau scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

Gaudreau's tally prevented any late comeback effort from the Sabres. The 31-year-old center has four goals and two assists over 10 contests in March while regularly playing on the second line. He's at 16 goals, 32 points, 96 shots on net, 50 blocked shots, 36 hits and a plus-5 rating over 70 appearances. A late-season scoring binge could help him get to the 20-goal mark for the first time in his career, and a 40-point campaign, while unlikely, isn't out of the question either.