Frederick Gaudreau News: Puts up two points in win

Gaudreau scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kraken.

Gaudreau stretched the Wild's lead to 3-1 early in the second period and then helped out on a Mats Zuccarello tally later in the frame. Those two forwards have formed an effective line with Marcus Johansson over recent games. Gaudreau has earned four goals and two assists across his last seven outings, and he's up to 29 points, 87 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 62 contests overall.