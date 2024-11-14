Fantasy Hockey
Frederick Gaudreau News: Restarts point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 14, 2024 at 9:40pm

Gaudreau had an assist, one shot on net and two blocks in Thursday's 3-0 win over Montreal.

Gaudreau, who saw a six-game point streak snapped last Sunday, worked hard to begin a new one. He fought in the corner for a loose puck in Montreal's end and eventually directed it to Kirill Kaprizov for an empty-net tally. The assist was Gaudreau's seventh in the last eight appearances.

