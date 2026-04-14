Frederick Gaudreau News: Scores in Monday's loss
Gaudreau scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.
Gaudreau has scored in consecutive contests after going 10 games without a goal. The 32-year-old continues to fill a third-line role in the absence of Shane Wright (upper body). Gaudreau is at seven goals, 24 points, 70 shots on net, 52 blocked shots and 31 hits over 66 appearances. He's done fine in his role but won't be a great streaming option in the Kraken's last two games, which are both on the road with stops in Vegas on Wednesday and Colorado on Thursday.
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